Teachers' Day 2022: Every year, India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5 to honour teachers and recognize the efforts they make to shape young people. Educators form the most essential base in student lives. From imparting valuable knowledge to being a guiding force in every student's life, this day is celebrated to laud and applaud teachers for their constant support and sacrifices. Different countries have celebrations of teachers day on different dates and days.

HISTORY OF TEACHERS’ DAY 2022

This day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was India's first Vice President (1952-1962) and a highly regarded teacher and philosopher. He went on to become India's second President (1962-1967).

Before becoming the second president, his students and friends asked him to observe his day as Teacher's day. But, rather he confessed rather than designating this as a special day, he asked his students to observe it as Teachers' Day.

SIGNIFICANCE OF TEACHERS’ DAY 2022

This day is a special day to celebrate and show gratitude to all teachers and educators for being a constant support and a mentor at the same time. Well, there should not only be a single day to appreciate for what all they do for us. Besides providing knowledge, they guide us through our challenges and strengthen us. They act as an inspiration for all of us.

CELEBRATIONS ON TEACHERS’ DAY 2022

Teachers’ day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in schools, colleges and educational institutions. Students usually sing, dance, and perform for their teachers. They bring sweet greeting cards, heartfelt notes, cakes, roses and gifts as gesture and token of appreciation for teacher’s love and inspired work. Students express their gratitude and thank them for shaping their lives for a better tomorrow.

Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Teachers’ Day 2022 in Advance!