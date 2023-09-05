Home

Teacher’s Day 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes And Messages to Celebrate This Special Day

Happy Teacher's Day 2023: We have compiled some unique wishes, messages, greetings and quotes for you to share with your favourite teachers and make them feel extra special.

A good teacher has the power to change the dynamic of their student’s future as good education not only moulds the career but also helps in the overall development of an individual thus making them a responsible citizen of the country. Teacher’s Day serves as a reminder that teaching is not a mere profession but is a noble cause of shaping young minds into becoming aware and confident person. It is truly said that a teacher can make or break a country with their wisdom and guidance.

Teachers Day is celebrated every year on 5th September across India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Shri Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the first vice president and second president of India and is remembered for his great contributions and sacrifices for the country. The renowned scholar had asked people to celebrate his birthday as Teacher’s Day and the first Teacher’s Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962.

To celebrate this day, we have compiled some best wishes, messages, greetings and quotes for you to share with your favourite teachers on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Teacher’s Day 2023: Quotes for Your Teacher

1- “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

2-“The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.” – Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

3- “The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.”– Khalil Gibran

4- “A good teacher isn’t someone who gives the answers out to their kids but is understanding of needs and challenges and gives tools to help other people succeed.” — Justin Trudeau

5- “What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches.”― Karl Menninger

6- “If you look behind every exceptional person there is an exceptional teacher.” — Stephen Hawking

7- “Invest in our teachers, and our children will succeed.” — Barack Obama

8- “Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students.” – Charles Kuralt

9- “Education is the manifestation of perfection already in man.” – Swami Vivekananda

10-“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world”-Malala Yousafzai

Teacher’s Day 2023: Wishes To Send Your Teacher

1-Your wisdom and patience in nurturing young minds are truly admirable. Thank you for making education a joyful journey. Happy Teachers’ Day.

2-As I reflect on my educational journey, I can’t help but feel grateful for having you as my teacher. Happy Teacher’s Day, and may your impact continue to shine brightly in the lives of your students.

3-Thanks for being more than just a teacher; you’ve been a fantastic mentor and a source of inspiration. Happy Teachers’ Day.

4-Teachers like you are the architects of our dreams. Your contributions to our lives are immeasurable, and we are grateful for your profound impact. Happy Teachers’ Day.

5-Wishing my favorite teacher a day filled with love and appreciation. Your lessons extended beyond the classroom, shaping my character and dreams. Happy Teacher’s Day!

6-On this Teacher’s Day, I want to thank you for being more than just an educator. You’re a mentor, a friend, and a source of inspiration. Happy Teacher’s Day!

7- Happy Teacher’s Day to the teacher who ignited the flame of curiosity within me. Your encouragement and support have been instrumental in my success.

8-On this special day, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for being a guiding light in my life’s journey. Your wisdom and support have made a lasting impact, and your influence extends far beyond the classroom.

9-Your lessons go beyond the curriculum; they touch our hearts and mold our character. Happy Teacher’s Day to a true mentor.

10-To the teacher who made learning a joyous journey, Happy Teacher’s Day! Your passion for teaching is truly inspiring.

We wish all the Teacher’s out there a very happy teacher’s day !

