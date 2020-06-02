Telangana, which had been a part of the state of Andhra Pradesh, came into being after a movement to create a new state. There had been protests and agitations for a good number of years, and it was one of the most long-lasting movements in South India. After the struggle, a bill was passed in Parliament that led to the formation of the new state on June 2, 2014. Also Read - TRS MLA's Sister, Her Husband And Daughter Found Dead Inside Car in Canal

After it came into being, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao was elected as its first Chief Minister after his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), secured a majority in the elections.

Every year the state celebrates its formation day with formal events that last for four days across all its 30 districts. The formal event starts with the Chief Minister of Telangana, KC Rao, hoisting the national flag at the parade grounds where the ceremonial parade is also held. This year, however, the usual fanfare will not be there due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the celebrations last year, the TSR chief had led the festivities by paying tribute at the memorial of Telangana martyrs, and along with that, citizens of the state were given awards for exemplary contribution in various fields like science, art, and literature.

What is The Telangana Movement:

The Telangana movement is all about the fight for the creation of a new state from the pre-existing state of Andhra Pradesh. The movement led to the Telangana Bill being passed by the Lok Sabha on February 18, 2014 through a voice vote, with support from both the Congress and the BJP. Two days later, that is on February 20, 2014, the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha. The Bill also stated that Hyderabad would be the capital of Telangana, and would also remain as the de jure capital of Andhra Pradesh.