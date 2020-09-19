The International Day of Peace also known as Peace Day is observed worldwide each year on September 21. Established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations resolution, Peace Day provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace above all differences and to contribute to building a culture of peace. Also Read - Parliament's Monsoon Session Likely to be Cut Short as 30 Lawmakers Test Positive For COVID-19: Report

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) augmented for "non-violence and cease-fire" on world peace day in 2001. The United Nations calls on everyone and every country to observe 24 hours of non-violence.

2020 Peace Day Theme: Shaping Peace Together

This International Day of Peace, the world body will celebrate by spreading a word about compassion, kindness, and hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Body is urging people to stand against attempts to use the virus to promote discrimination or hatred.

This year, the UN has changed the focus of 2020 and is calling Coronavirus as a common enemy. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations has been quoted saying, “warring parties to lay down their weapons. These are not normal times, and our responses cannot be routine. The pandemic is not just a health issue. It is having direct and troubling effects on development, peace, and security. Our global ceasefire appeal is resonating in many places and with many different groups. While distrust can make implementation difficult, I have been heartened by the strong support the appeal has received from civil society, which can influence and mobilize people at the grassroots.”

In India, Mahatma Gandhi has been a torchbearer of non-violent movements, harmony, peace, and brotherhood throughout his life. He dedicated his life towards world peace, his philosophy Ahimsa or non-violence spoke highly about peace and solidarity.

In today’s time when violence and hatred have taken over our lives and peace and solidarity is the need of the hour- here are few famous quotes which make you ponder and might lead you to the path of peace in life.

“Peace will not come out of a clash of arms but out of justice lived and done by unarmed nations in the face of odds.”- Mahatma Gandhi

“Peace is not the absence of conflict. It is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” – Ronald Reagan

“Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” – Jesus Christ

“Peace is more important than all justice, and peace was not made for the sake of justice, but justice for the sake of peace.” – Martin Luther

“An India awakened and free has a message of peace and goodwill for a groaning world.”- Mahatma Gandhi