It's the last day of the week, and for some it is a day of rest and for others a day of work. But most see Sunday as a day of rest, a time to relax and to reflect upon the week that has gone by and the week that is coming up. Many would be spending their Sunday with family and friends, while others would be busy with their personal or official work. Whatever be the case, just enjoy the day and be thankful.

As we get busy doing our own thing, here are some quotes that will inspire you, make you think about the week ahead, encourage you to smile through all your problems, and be grateful for what you have.

1. Although I understand that all days are equal with 24 hours each, most of us agree that Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest! (DS Mixell)

2. Life is like making tea! Boil your ego, evaporate your worries, dilute your sorrows, filter your mistakes and get a taste of happiness.

3. Smile more than you cry, give more than you take and love more than you hate.

4. Experience life in all possible ways – good-bad, bitter-sweet, dark-light, summer-winter. Experience all the dualities. Don’t be afraid of experience, because the more experience you have, the more mature you become.

5. 5 steps to a productive Sunday: Wake up early; Get some fresh air; Set a schedule; Make time for yourself; Be goal-oriented.

6. A Sunday well spent brings a week of content.

7. Your smile can save a distressed soul, gladden a sad heart, or heal a broken spirit.

8. Take it slow and give your soul a chance to catch up with your body.

9. Sometimes we don’t realize the blessings we have until we no longer have them. Appreciate all the blessings in your life, take none for granted.

10. Start this Sunday with a clean heart. No doubt, no tears, no fear, no worry. Thank God for his priceless gifts and miracles throughout the world.

11. Don’t worry about yesterday or last month. Today is a new day, so renew your mind this morning. Be positive and start fresh.

12. Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. When there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong. (Ella Fitzgerald)