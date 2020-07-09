We are almost at the end of the week and getting ready to wrap up our work before the weekend starts, but it does not mean that we still do not need any motivation. For those who do not have to work and those who have to work on the weekends, these quotes by Henry David Thoreau are all about building up your life. Also Read - Paper Bag Day 2020: How This Day Came About And Why it is Important

Henry David Thoreau was a man who advocated living a life of simplicity, and who through his books, encouraged people to live a simple life and to do away with what holds us back. His philosophy of civil disobedience is believed to have influenced notable figures like Leo Tolstoy, Mahatma Gandhi, and Martin Luther King Jr.

So, without further ado, here are some of his sayings that could help us understand life better.

1. I went to the woods I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.

2. It is what a man thinks of himself that really determines his fate.

3. A man is rich in proportion to the number of things he can afford to let alone.

4. There is no more fatal blunderer than he who consumes the greater part of his life getting his living.

5. What lies behind us and what lies ahead of us are tiny matters compared to what lives within us.

6. I know of no more encouraging fact than the unquestionable ability of man to elevate his life by conscious endeavour.

7. If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.

8. If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away.

9. Every creature is better alive than dead, men and moose and pine trees, and he who understands it aright will rather preserve its life than destroy it.

10. As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler; solitude will not be solitude, poverty will not be poverty, nor weakness weakness.