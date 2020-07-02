When our work week begins on a Monday, we all get what is called as the Monday Blues, but as the days progress we start to settle into the routine though we want Tuesday and Wednesday to go by faster. By Thursday, our spirits go up a notch and we are looking forward to Friday, because it is the end of the week. Thursday makes you look back and think of all that you have accomplished in the last three days, and also brings out feelings like that ones shared below. Also Read - Monday Motivation: These 10 Inspirational Quotes Will Leave You Eager to Start The Week

The quotes are just sayings and nothing more, but at some point of time, a good number of us must have thought about them. Some describe the day and others just motivate you to stay positive and get things done before the weekend starts.

1. If TGIF is Thank God It’s Friday, then today must be SH*T, Sure Happy It’s Thursday. (Unknown) Also Read - Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi to Help You Live Life to The Fullest

2. Dear Thursday are you sure you’re not Friday? Because I could really go for it being Friday today! (Unknown)

3. Some people call it Thursday, I like to call it Friday Eve. (Unknown)

4. It’s Thursday. I’m breathing. I’m alive and I’m blessed. God is Good. (Unknown)

5. Effort is what is required on Thursday to finish all that needs to be done. (Kate Summers)

6. Quit overthinking and just do more of what makes you happy and alive. Hoping that you have a fantastic Thursday! (Unknown)

7. It’s time to embrace the crazy beautiful mess that you are because it’s almost the weekend. (Unknown)

8. The day is what you make it! so why not make it great one. (Unknown)

9. If you ever think about giving up, remember why you held on for so long. (Hayley Williams)

10. Don’t count the days. Make the days count. (Muhammad Ali)