It is human nature to feel like the world has come to an end because we have failed in our mission or exam, to start feeling like we are worthless and good for nothing. But it is not that we have not tried our best or that we have studied less, sometimes it's just because of the circumstances. Even the most celebrated of people have gone through some sort of a failure, but the reason they are a success is because they never gave up. So do not feel down and out about it, instead figure out where you went wrong and try again.

Failure gives you the ability to find out what you did wrong, and it gives you the opportunity to correct and find the perfect solution. And to help you better understand that failure is just another stepping stone to success, here are some quotes by well known personalities.

1. You build on failure. You use it as a stepping stone. Close the door on the past. You don’t try to forget the mistakes, but you don’t dwell on it. You don’t let it have any of your energy, or any of your time, or any of your space. (Johnny Cash) Also Read - Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi to Help You Live Life to The Fullest

2. Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end. Failure is something we can avoid only by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing. (Denis Waitley)

3. When you take risks you learn that there will be times when you succeed and there will be times when you fail, and both are equally important. (Ellen DeGeneres)

4. Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly. (Robert F. Kennedy)

5. Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm. (Winston Churchill)

6. Giving up is the only sure way to fail. (Gena Showalter)

7. There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure. (Paulo Coelho)

8. Failures are finger posts on the road to achievement. (C.S. Lewis)

9. Winners are not afraid of losing. But losers are. Failure is part of the process of success. People who avoid failure also avoid success. (Robert T. Kiyosaki)

10. Failure is so important. We speak about success all the time. It is the ability to resist failure or use failure that often leads to greater success. I’ve met people who don’t want to try for fear of failing. (J.K. Rowling)