The Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati has decided to close its doors from June 12 to June 13 after an employee was found to be positive for COVID-19. The temple is now set to undergo a thorough cleaning, and will open to the public again on June 14.

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams official had confirmed that a sanitary health inspector had fallen ill and had gone for a check up to the hospital on Wednesday. At the hosptal, the staff, as a precautionary measure, decided to test him for coronavirus, and the results came back that he was infected.

Also Read - Dale Steyn Reveals About Three Break-in Attempts at His Home, Asks South Africa to Stay Safe Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

The man was admitted at a COVID-19 hospital along with his family members and other TTD employees who he had interacted with. Other people who had come into contact with him will now also be sent for testing.

The old Huzur office and PH Store will also remain closed as the worker had visited these places too. The temple area and offices will only reopen after they are thoroughly sanitised.

The Govindaraja Swamy Temple is an ancient Hindhu-vaishnavite temple situated in Tirupati in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. It was built during the during 12 century and was consecrated in the year 1130 AD by Saint Ramanujacharya.