As the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules saw the reopening of temples and other places of worship, people have been thronging them. One such place is the Venkateswara Temple in the state of Andhra Pradesh, which witnessed a huge number of people standing in line for tokens.

The temple, which is located in the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district, is issuing free darshan tokens to devotees for three days, beginning June 10.

After a gap of 80 days, the temple is once again reopening its doors for devotees who are eager to pay their respects. On seeing the long line of people waiting to be issued the tokens, the management decided to extend the issuing of tokens till June 13 for the Sarva Darshanam time slot.

The tickets are being issued online also, that is, 3000 tokens per day, before they are issued at Tirupati, which will be another 3000 tokens. People have been standing in line since midnight at Tirupati to avail of the tokens, and more people have been arriving as the day progressed.

Keeping in line with the guidelines that have been issued, people who get a token for the darshan can only visit in their given time slots. Further, only one person is allowed to travel by motorcycle from Tirupati to Tirumala, and strict instructions have been given that people under 10 and above 65 are not allowed. The management has also requested people residing in containment zones not to book the tokens.

For easy access to the tickets, counters were set up at Srinivasam, Vishnunivasam and Bhudevi Complex at Alipiri in Tirupati on Wednesday.