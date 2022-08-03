Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and the brothers, around the world, have very less time to choose the right gift for their sister. This year, Rakhi will be celebrated on August 11, Thursday. It is a festival solely dedicated to brothers and sisters. On this auspicious occasion, sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi around the wrists of their brothers for their protection and pray for their longevity, good health, and prosperity. In return, brothers gift sisters and surprise them. If you haven’t had the time to get something for your sister yet, here are a few gifts you can buy today before the rituals start.Also Read - Viral Video: Agra Shop Sells Ghevar Made With Gold For Raksha Bandhan, Priced At Rs 25,000/kg | Watch

Top 10 Rakhi Gifts For Sister

Jewelry

Cosmetics & Beauty Products

Watch

Photo frame with childhood memories

Smart Phone

Perfumes

Headphones

Fitness band

Chocolates

Customised pillows

Raksha Bandhan is all about the purity and sanctity of a brother-sister bond that exists between siblings. Raksha means safety and Bandhan means bond. So hurry, buy or order online so that you can wrap the gift with cute gifting paper with a note 🙂