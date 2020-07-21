Often times we end up in a situation where we are left feeling helpless because the circumstances are going out of hand. We start feeling depressed and want to give up and just let things take their course. But if we do not fight for what is right, we are left with nothing to look forward to. No matter how hopeless things look we have to get up and get going, and to help you along, here are some quotes and sayings by well known personalities. Also Read - Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi to Help You Live Life to The Fullest

The quotes help to remind you that nobody can take away that which you do not freely give, and how to go about winning without compromising your beliefs. Also Read - Here Are 10 Teachings of Buddha That Will Help You Sail Through Toxic Moments in Your Life

1. Nobody can hurt me without my permission. (Mahatma Gandhi)

2. You don’t cry when someone pushes you down. You get up. You get up and you fight back. And pretty soon nobody’s going to shove you anymore because they’ll see it’s not worth it. (Morgan Rhodes)

3. I think it’s odd that grown-ups quarrel so easily and so often and about such petty matters. Up to now I always thought bickering was just something children did and that they outgrew it. (Anne Frank)

4. Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love. (Mahatma Gandhi)

5. Don’t fight a battle if you don’t gain anything by winning. (George S. Patton)

6. It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you, not by angels or by demons, heaven or hell. (Buddha)

7. Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all. (Dale Carnegie)

8. Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time. (Thomas Edison)

9. When you give up on life, never give up on yourself, because there is so much for you to keep on giving! (Oprah Winfrey)

10. Take a shower, wash off the day. Drink a glass of water. Make the room dark. Lie down and close your eyes. Notice the silence. Notice your heart. Still beating. Still fighting. You made it, after all. You made it, another day. And you can make it one more. You’re doing just fine. (Charlotte Eriksson)