Tuesday, which comes after Monday, is in many parts of the world considered to be the second day of the week. For most, the day is no different from the first day of the week as there is still a lot of work to get done. Bogged down with work and working from home, is making many feel the Tuesday blues and in need of a bit of inspiration to keep pushing on. Also Read - Monday Motivation: These 10 Inspirational Quotes Will Leave You Eager to Start The Week

In a bid to inspire you, we bring to you 10 quotes by well known personalities with the hope they make you think positive, work hard and smart. Also Read - Feeling Down And Out? Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes by The Dalai Lama to Lighten Your Load

1. Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work in hand. The sun’s rays do not burn until brought to a focus. (Alexander Graham Bell) Also Read - Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi to Help You Live Life to The Fullest

2. I’m a greater believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it. (Thomas Jefferson)

3. Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work. (Thomas Edison)

4. Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant. (Robert Louis Stevenson)

5. Do the hard jobs first. The easy jobs will take care of themselves. (Dale Carnegie)

6. Developing a good work ethic is key. Apply yourself to whatever you do, whether you’re a janitor or taking your first summer job because that work ethic will be reflected in everything you do in life. (Tyler Perry)

7. Don’t be afraid to give your best to what are seemingly small jobs. Every time you conquer one it makes you that much stronger. If you do the little jobs well, the big ones will tend to take care of themselves. (William Patten)

8. Dreams can come true, but there is a secret. They’re realized through the magic of persistence, determination, commitment, passion, practice, focus and hard work. They happen a step at a time, manifested over years, not weeks. (Elbert Hubbard)

9. The only way to do great work is to love what you do. (Steve Jobs)

10. Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration, the rest of us just get up and go to work. (Stephen King)