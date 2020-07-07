We are in the second day of the week and we cannot loose track of staying positive in all that we do. After chalking out the plan for the week on Monday, now we have to take things forward and try to accomplish what we set out to do. It might not be easy, but here are some quotes and saying that will hopefully make you have a stress free Tuesday. Also Read - Monday Motivation: Let's Start The Week on a Positive Note With These Motivating Quotes

Some of the quotes and sayings might inspire you to try out new things or they could just help you go through the day on a positive note.

1. You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way! (Dr. Seuss) Also Read - Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi to Help You Live Life to The Fullest

2. Changing our attitude about change is one of our best management tools. Look for opportunities in every change in your life. (Meir Liraz)

3. Don’t get carried away with the stuff happening in your life or believe in instant gratification and sell yourself short, look for suitable ways to engage with what happens in your life. (Scott Hinsborough)

4. If you don’t plant the seeds of the result you want in life, in your mind, weeds will grow automatically. (Mahesh Jethmalani)

5. Use your words to motivate and lift others, not to hurt and bring down the people you love. (Cheryl Whitsett)

6. Stress, anxiety and depression are caused when we are living to please others.

7. Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Do not resist them, as that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like. (Lao Tzu)

8. Every single time that something goes well for you, even the tiniest little achievement, be pleased with yourself. (Rebecca Turner)

9. Let the improvement of yourself keep you so busy that you have no time to criticize others. (Roy T. Bennett)

10. A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. (Colin Powell)