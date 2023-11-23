Tulsi Vivah 2023: When is Tulsi Marriage, Know Auspicious Time and Significance

Home

Tulsi Vivah is a significant Hindu tradition that celebrates the symbolic marriage of Tulsi, the holy basil plant and Lord Vishnu, one of the principal deities in Hinduism. The marriage symbolises the end of monsoon and the beginning of the wedding season in Hinduism. This auspicious occasion takes place on the twelfth day of the bright fortnight of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, known as Shukla Paksha Dwadashi. This year, it will be celebrated on November 24.

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Date And Time

Tulasi Vivah on Friday, November 24, 2023

Dwadashi Tithi Begins – 09:01 PM on Nov 23, 2023

Dwadashi Tithi Ends – 07:06 PM on Nov 24, 2023

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Rituals And Significance

Tulsi Vivah holds significant cultural and religious importance in Hinduism. Tulsi, revered as a sacred plant with medicinal and spiritual properties, represents the divine feminine energy. The ritual marks the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi (sacred basil) plant to the Hindu deity Vishnu. The occasion is considerd highly auspicious and is believed to bring blessings to the household.

Tulsi Vrat: Devotees Observe a fast on the day of Tulsi Vivah, starting from the Ekadashi (11th day) of the Kartik month.

Cleaning and Decorating The Tulsi Plant: The Tulsi plant is cleaned and decorated with flowers, rangoli, and colourful patterns. It is placed in a specially prepared area of a Tulsi Vrindavan.

Wedding Rituals: The ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant with an image or idol of Lord Vishnu or Krishna is conducted. The marriage rituals symbolise the union of the divine couple.

Offerings And Prayers: Devotees offer various items like fruits, sweets, and other traditional offerings to the Tulsi plant and the deity.

The significance of Tulsi Vivah lies in the belief that it brings prosperity and happiness to the household. It is also considered an auspicious time for married couples, as it is believed to strengthen the marital bond.

