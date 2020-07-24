Among the many Hindu saints and poets who are revered in India, Goswami Tulsidas is one of them. He was a Ramanandi Vaishnava saint and poet, renowned for his devotion to Rama or Ram and as the author of the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas. His birth anniversary is celebrated by many as Tulsidas Jayanti, and it is observed on the Saptami or 7th day of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Shravan. This year, the day will be marked on July 27, 2020. Also Read - Mahabharat Mythology: Is Ashwatthama Still Alive Even After so Many Years?

Tulsidas is believed to have lived between 1497-1623 C.E. though the dates are not confirmed, and that he was born in August. There is no definite record of the place he was born at, but most scholars name Rajapur, a town of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh. He is remembered for his works in Sanskrit and Awadhi and his retelling of the Sanskrit Ramayana in the vernacular Awadhi.

History of Tulsidas Jayanti:

This day is marked to commemorate one of the greatest poets in Hindi, Indian, and world literature, Goswami Tulsidas. His works on the art, culture and society in India is widespread, but he is well remembered for retelling the Sanskrit Ramayana in Awadhi. The Ramayana, which is one of the two major epics of ancient India, was originally written by Valmiki in Sanskrit and was accessible only to scholars. Tulsidas brought it to the masses when he wrote Ramcharitmanas in Awadhi, which is a dialect of Hindi.

Significance of Tulsidas Jayanti:

The day brings about awareness among the public the works that were done by Goswami Tulsidas and the impact that they have had on society. The day also highlights the work Tulsidas did to popularise Ramayana in the whole of India, by which the common man could understand Lord Ram.

How Tulsidas Jayanti is Celebrated:

Every year, people in India celebrate Tulsidas Jayanti in various ways, among them is reciting paragraphs of Sri Ramcharitmanas at Hanuman and Ram temples. Apart from that they also hold several symposiums and seminars based on the teachings of Tulsidas, and in many places, the ritual of feeding Brahmins is carried out on this day.