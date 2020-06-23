Today the world celebrates the United Nations Public Service Day 2020, and it is a well deserved day for public servants especially at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is on. Those who are at the frontline, like doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have put their own lives at risk to tackle the pandemic. Others like teachers, sanitation workers, social welfare people, law enforcement officers are working tirelessly to ensure continuity of the services. Also Read - COVID-19: 312 Fatalities, 14,933 Cases in Last 24 Hours; Total Tally Soars to 4,40,215, Death Toll Surpasses 14,000 | 10 Points

So June 23 highlights the importance of public service to the community, how it contributes to the development of a country or person, and to encourage youths to pursue careers in the public sector. Along with highlighting the problems that public servants face, this day also recognises their work, and some are honoured with the prestigious UN Public Service Awards.

The following quotes by some of well known personalities the world over describe best what exactly public service and a public servant is all about.

1. There’s no greater challenge and there is no greater honour than to be in public service. (Condoleezza Rice)

2. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. (Mahatma Gandhi)

3. Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile. (Albert Einstein)

4. There is no higher religion than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest creed. (Woodrow Wilson)

5. Everyone can be great, because everyone can serve. (Martin Luther King, Jr.)

6. Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth. (Muhammad Ali)

7. Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has. (Margaret Mead)

8. If you make the choice to serve the public, public service, then serve the public, not yourself. (Jack Abramoff)

9. He who wished to secure the good of others, has already secured his own. (Confucius)

10. I think there’s no higher calling in terms of a career than public service, which is a chance to make a difference in people’s lives and improve the world. (Jacob Lew)