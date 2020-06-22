As the COVID-19 pandemic continues spreading, more and more infected cases are emerging with the death toll climbing day by day in some countries. It has left health care systems strained, the education system disrupted, and businesses and economies the world over uncertain about their futures. In all of this, public servants like healthcare workers, teachers, social welfare officers and more have been helping to raise awareness and understanding. Also Read - PV Sindhu Says Sports Can Help Win Battle Against Coronavirus Pandemic

So on June 23, which is United Nations Public Service Day, we take a look at the history and significance of the day. Also Read - Here Are 6 Countries That Will Pay You to Visit Them Once COVID-19 Pandemic is Over

History of United Nations Public Service Day:

The day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution A/RES/57/277 on December 20, 2002 in celebration of the value and virtue of public service to the community. To highlight the day and the value of public service, the United Nations established the UN Public Service Awards (UNPSA) programme in 2003. Also Read - Grigor Dimitrov Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Playing in Novak Djokovic's Exhibition Tournament

Significance of United Nations Public Service Day:

The day highlights the importance of public service to the community, its contribution in the development process, recognising the work and encouraging the youth to pursue careers in the public sectors. The UN Public Service Awards (UNPSA) programme was reviewed in 2016 to align with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs organises a Forum each year with a host country to hold capacity-development workshops, the UN Public Service Awards ceremony and a Ministerial Roundtable.

Virtual Event on June 23, 2020:

The plan had originally been to hold the event from 23-26 June in Busan, Republic of Korea, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Public Service Forum was postponed. Now, an online event will be hosted that will bring together public servants and leaders to discuss the importance of the continuation of public service provision during times of pandemic.