Valentine's Week 2021 Dates: February is here and the month dedicated to love has begun in full swing! Couples who are in love celebrate this day with much enthusiasm by making it special for them. During Valentine's week, lovebirds exchange gifts and make promises of togetherness.

The world celebrates Valentine's week from February 7 to February 14. The week kick-starts with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine's Day. The main day originated as a Christian feast day that honored Saint Valentine along with other Christian saints called Valentines. It is recognized as an important day culturally in many countries but is not a public holiday in any country. Although, many saints and the stories of their martyrdom were added to Valentine's Day the most popular one is of Saint Valentine of Rome who was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry and for aiding Christians who were persecuted under the Roman Empire.

Throughout Valentine's Week, lovebirds show their love for each other by making grand gestures. And just so you don't get wrong with any of the days, we have a calendar for you. Check out the Valentine's Week Calendar so that you don't miss out on any of the days and disappoint your partner!

Rose Day: Sunday, February 7th, 2021

Propose Day: Monday, February 8th, 2021

Chocolate Day: Tuesday, February 9th, 2021

Teddy Day: Wednesday, February 10th, 2021

Promise Day: Thursday, February 11th, 2021

Hug Day: Friday, February 12th, 2021

Kiss Day: Saturday, February 13th, 2021

Valentine’s Day: Sunday, February 14th, 2021

After Valentine’s week full of love, people also celebrate Anti-Valentine’s week just after the love week. The Anti-Valentine’s week has Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day.