Saraswati Puja 2021: Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami is celebrated across India with much fervour and joy. It is an important Hindu festival which also marks the arrival of the spring season. The auspicious festival is observed on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha, Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. In South India, the festival is known as Sri Panchami wherein Goddess Saraswati is worshipped. She is the epitome of knowledge, music and arts.

This day also marks the arrival of one of the biggest festivals of India, Holi. The festival of colours is celebrated 40 days later. Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 16, Tuesday.

People celebrate the festival by wearing yellow coloured clothes and eating yellow coloured sweet dishes as it is said to be the favourite colour of Goddess Saraswati. Besides, many educational institutes and colleges organise cultural events to celebrate the occasion.

Date and Time of Saraswati Puja:

This year, the festival will be celebrated on February 16. On this day, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati so that they get blessed with knowledge, wisdom, enlightenment and also to avoid dark thoughts in life.

As per drikpanchang.com, the muhurat for Basant Panchami will begin at 6:59 am and will end at 12:36 pm.

The Panchami tithi will begin at 3:36 am on February 16, and end at 5:46 am on February 17.

Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment will begin at 12:36 pm.

Customary khichdi (a mixture of rice and lentils) is the traditional prasad for Saraswati Puja.

To perform the puja you need mango leaves, incense sticks, akshata or rice, ashtagandha or scented orange powder, chandan, lamps, ghee, jaggery, haldi, ganga water and fruits.

Legends and Beliefs

There are many legends associated with the festival and the most popular belief is that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. The day also marks the beginning of life and happiness as according to the Hindu mythology, Lord Ram ate half tasted grapes of Mata Shabari on Basant Panchami.

According to a legend associated with Basant Panchami, the day is dedicated to celebrating the union of Kama Deva (the God of love) and his wife, Rati.

Basant Panchami also signifies that the days of ignorance are over and period of joy and awakening has begun.

Here’s wishing everyone Happy Basant Panchami 2021!