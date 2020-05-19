Vat Savitri Vrat which is also called Vat Purnima vrat will be celebrated on May 22, 2020. It is an important observance for married Hindu women who observe fast and pray for the long life of their husbands and pray that they get to marry the same man for 7 more lifelines. Vat Savitri is dedicated to Savitri who saved her husband Satyavan from the God of Death, Yama himself. Also Read - Vat Purnima Vrat 2018: Know Date, Significance, Vat Savitri Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, And Savitri-Satyavan Katha in Hindi

Vat Savitri is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab. Vat Savitri Vrat is celebrated twice in a year, based on the two Hindu lunar calendars – Amanta and Purnimanta. South India follows the former calendar while North India follow Purnimanta. As per the Purnimanta calendar, Vat Savitri is celebrated on Jyestha Amavasya and if we see the Amanta calendar, the festival is celebrated on Jyestha Purnima, i.e. on May 22.

As a part of the celebration, married women mark their love for husbands by tying a ceremonial thread around a Banyan tree and listen to Katha. A Brahmin narrates the story of Savitri and Satyavan as depicted in Mahabharat. The Banyan tree holds a lot of significance. It is symbolically represented as three gods Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. It is explained as: the root of Vat Vriksha is Brahma, the stem is Vishnu and the upper part is Shiva. As mythology says, Savitri got her husband back from the Yama (Yamraj) under this tree.

Devotees soak fruits and pulses overnight to offer it as prasad. After completing all the rituals women seek blessings of their husbands and elder members of the family. There is also a tradition to donate food, clothes, and money.

Puja Vidhi:

There is a tradition to observe Vat Purnima vrat for three days before the actual festival. However, women now fast only on Vat Savitri Purnima or Amavasya. Married women wake up early, take bath and adorn themselves with new clothes, sindoor and jewellery. Women go together to offer prayers at the Banyan tree. The sacred Ganga water is poured and red and yellow threads are tied around the tree. Women tie and chant prayers together to complete the ritual.

Vat Purnima Puja Muhurat:

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 09:35 PM on May 21, 2020

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 11:08 PM on May 22, 2020

Savitri-Satyavan Katha: