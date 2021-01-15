Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every month on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. On this auspicious occasion, devotees worship Lord Ganesha at noon. This month, Vinayak Chaturthi is falling on January 16. According to Hindi mythology, performing fast on the day brings prosperity to the house and Lord Ganesha fulfills our wish. Also Read - Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Reopens Tomorrow | Trust Authorities Issue SoPs, Check Here

History Behind Vinayak Chaturthi

As per legends, Lord Moon or Chandra used to be extremely proud and arrogant. Once upon a time, Lord Ganesha went for a ride on his mouse and fell as the mouse couldn't hold him due to his excessive weight. By looking at this incident, Lord Moon started laughing out loud. This act of his made Lord Ganesha angry and as a result, he cursed the Moon that whoever will look at the Moon on that particular day will be falsely accused. Post this, the Moon realized his mistake and asked for mercy. Then, Lord Ganesha said, keeping a fast every month on Vinayak Chaturthi will gradually free him from the curse.

Importance of Vinayak Chaturthi

It is believed that keeping a fast on the fourth day after the full moon which is Vinayak Chaturthi, brings success in your life. Doing this also will keep you away from obstacles.