Vinayak Chaturthi is a monthly festival celebrated every fourth-day post the full moon. Performing fast and prayers on Vinayak Chaturthi can keep obstacles away and make your life successful. Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta and he takes away the sufferings of people when they show their devotion to him. Lord Moon observed fast every month on the day to seek Lord Ganesha's blessing and get rid of the curse given by him.

How do we Celebrate Vinayak Chaturthi?

On this auspicious day, devotees keep fast. They get up early in the morning, take bath and wear new clothes. Then they do meditation and offer prayers and prasad to Lord Ganesha. They break the fast at night only after seeing the moon. Devotees also offer Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet, Modak to him.

Date And Time For Vinayak Chaturthi Puja

Vinayak Chaturthi will begin at 11:28 am and end at 1:34 pm on January 16, 2021.