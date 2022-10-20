Vishwakarma Day 2022 After Diwali: The fourth day of Diwali is celebrated as Govardhan or the Vishwakarma Puja. In many households, the day is celebrated to mark the auspicious event when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain on his tiny finger to protect his people from the heavy rains. In other households, the day is celebrated as Vishwakarma Day to honour the divine architect of the world. It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma was born during the epic Samudra Manthan that took place between the demons and the Gods to churn out the Amrit (elixir of life).Also Read - Diwali 2022 Dhan Prapti Ke Upay: Why Buying 'Shankh' For Lakshmi Puja Will Bring Prosperity Into Your House

Vishwakarma Day 2022 After Diwali: Significance and legend

Lord Vishwakarma is credited as the creator of the holy city of Dwarka where Lord Krishna resided and ruled. He is also believed to have constructed the famous ‘Maya Sabha’ of the Pandavas and the idols placed in the Lord Jagannath temple at Puri in Orissa. He is also credited for creating many important weapons and equipment for the Gods as per the mythology. Also Read - Diwali 2022: 10 Ways to Eat Sweets and Not Gain Weight

Vishwakarma Day 2022 After Diwali: Date and Puja Vidhi

This year, Vishwakarma Day is celebrated on October 25, the next day of Diwali. The devotees celebrate this day by giving rest to the equipment, instruments and machines that they use for work. The factories, industries and other mechanical organisations are shut to honour the hardwork that the workers do throughout the year. The Vishwakarma puja is simple and requires no special arrangements. Also Read - Diwali 2022: 6 Handy Tips to Prevent Asthma Attacks During The Festive Season

Those who perform the Vishwakarma Puja after Diwali can simply arrange a Puja thali with basic things – flowers, tika, sweets, raw rice, diya and kalava. Light the diya at your workplace and put the tilak on the machines or the equipment you use to earn your livelihood. offer a tiny piece of sweets and then offer flowers to conclude your puja. Have a photo of Lord Vishwakarma in front of you while you are performing these rituals. Do the Vishwakarma aarti and seek blessings for your good work.

Vishwakarma Puja Aarti:

Om jay shree vishvakarmaa prabhu jay shree vishvakarmaa|

Sakal sriṣṭi ke kartaa rakṣak shruti dharmaa॥

Aadi sriṣṭi men vidhi ko, shruti upadesh diyaa|

Shilp shastr kaa jag men, gyaan vikaas kiyaa ॥

rriṣi angiraa ne tap se, shaanti nahee paa_ii|

Dhyaan kiyaa jab prabhu kaa, sakal siddhi aaii॥

rog grast raajaa ne, jab aashray leenaa|

Snkaṭ mochan banakar, door dukh keenaa॥

jab rathakaar dampatee, tumaree ṭer karee|

Sunakar deen praarthanaa, vipatti haree sagaree॥

Ekaanan chaturaanan, pnchaanan raaje|

Dvibhuj, chaturbhuj, dashabhuj, sakal roop saaje॥

dhyaan dhare jab pad kaa, sakal siddhi aave|

Man duvidhaa miṭ jaave, aṭal shaanti paave॥

shree vishvakarmaa jee kee aaratee, jo koii nar gaave|

Kahat gajaanan svaamee, sukh sampatti paave॥