Vishwakarma Puja is an important festival for the Hindus. It is a celebration of the Hindu god, Vishwakarma, who is regarded as the Lord of creation, the divine architect, engineer according to the Rig Veda. This year, the festival will be celebrated on September 16. This festival is celebrated with a lot of fanfare and fervor. Also Read - Guidelines For Durga Puja, Navratri, Parliament Session to be Released Soon

Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated in the states with much gusto including Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. Also Read - Celebrations Under Lockdown: All About Distances, Home-baked Cakes and Promises Instead of Gifts

It is said that Lord Vishwakarma had built the holy city of Dwarka, ruled by Lord Krishna. The son of Lord Brahma, Vishwakarma, is known to have created many wondrous weapons for the Gods. This day is celebrated with a lot of joy by factory workers, architects, laborers, craftsmen, and mechanics. Also Read - Air India Offers Heavy Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

The festival usually takes place in the month of September or October. On September 16, devotees across various states will organize puja in their respective offices, factories, industrial areas to pay respect to Lord Vishwakarma.

On this day, people worship electronic devices, tools and refrain from using them and wishes for success in their fields and take a day off to celebrate it. Status and idols of the lord are made for the devotees to perform the puja. Vishwakarma Puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra in other words as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti which is touted to be a highly auspicious day.

People worship Lord Vishwakarma and tie a Raksha Sutra or the holy thread on their right hand to remember him. Once the puja is done, they offer water, flower, and sweets to the machinery.

Puja date and vidhi to be kept in mind:

The Chaturthi tithi starts on September 15 at 11.01 (Tuesday)

The Chaturthi tithi will end on September 16 at 7.15 (Wednesday)

It is auspicious to do the puja between 10.09 minutes to 11.37 on September 16.