Vishwakarma or Vishwakarman is regarded as the God of ‘creation’ in Hindu mythology. It is believed that he is the ultimate creator, the divine architect of the universe, and has created many palaces for Gods in all four yugas. This year, the festival will be celebrated on September 16. This festival is celebrated with a lot of fanfare and fervour. Vishwakarma Puja is performed on Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month. Also Read - Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Date, Time, History, Significance, Puja Vidhi, And Shubh Muhurat

Engineers, architects, and craftsmen along with professionals are known to worship their tools to mark the day. It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma blesses those who respect and worship their tools and remain true to their work. Mechanics, Smiths. welders, industrial workers, and craftsmen are known to give rest to their tools for the day and pray for their success. Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated in the states with much gusto including Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: 5 Fashion Items From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Closet to Steal For a Perfect Festive Look

If you are worshipping on this day, then you must take special care of many things so that you do not make any mistake. Stay away from these mistakes- Also Read - Mehndi Designs For Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Eye-Grabbing Latest Unique Arabic Mehndi Designs You Must Try This Festive Occasion

1. Factories and tools are worshiped on this day, on this day one must keep their tools with respect and worship them.

2. If you are the owner of a factory/business, you should stay away from using tools on the day of the puja, worship them and clean them on this day.

3. Don’t forget to clean the tools you use daily in your life on Vishwakarma Puja. You must clean your vehicles and worship them.

4. Those who have factories or have any machine-related work, they should not use their machines or tools on the day of the puja.

5. Do not consume any kind of meat and liquor. For the growth of your business, you must donate or feed a poor or a brahmin on Vishwakarma Puja.