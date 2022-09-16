Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti is a widely celebrated festival in eastern India. It is celebrated every year on September 17 and the day after Diwali to dedicate to Vishwakarma, the Hindu God of Architecture and is called ‘Devashilpi’. He is considered as the Divine Architect. Additionally, Lord Vishwakarma created a number of divine weapons. Special pujas are held on this day in stores, factories, offices, and other workplaces. Lord Vishwakarma and his elephant “Vahan” are worshipped by devotees.Also Read - Vishwakarma Puja 2018: History, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Celebrations

There is a long history of celebrations and significance of the festival for Ancient Hindu God of Engineering and deity of craftsmen. Vishwakarma Puja 2022 date is falling on Saturday and just like auspicious muhurat timings, it is Sankranti moment that is important in Vishwakarma Puja.

This year Vishwakarma Jayanti is on September 17, 2022 and on this day the architects of the whole world, who build temples, palaces of gods and weapons etc., worship Lord Vishwakarma pray and perform puja.

Vishwakarma Puja Muhurat Time:

First Shubh Muhurta – 07:39 am to 09:11 am

Second Shubh Muhurta – 01:48 pm to 03:20 pm

Third auspicious time – 03:20 pm to 04:52 pm

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti moment:

The Puja Muhurat is at 7:36 am

According to the Hindu calendar, on September 17, there will be three auspicious times for Vishwakarma Puja. Worship will be done in Muhurtas on these days. Apart from this, four special yogas are being made on this day. Amrit Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Vriddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga.