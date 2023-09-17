Home

Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Rituals to Follow While Celebrating The Auspicious Hindu Festival

Vishwakarma Puja or Vishwakarma day is commemorated every year on September 17. On this day, workers, craftsmen and artisans worship machines and place idols of Lord Vishwakarma in homes or workplaces.

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Day, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman. It is observed with great enthusiasm and fanfare, particularly among artisans, craftsmen and people involved in various trades and industries. Vishwakarma Day typically falls on 17th September every year and devotees worship machines and place idols of Lord Vishwakarma in their homes or workplaces.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma is believed to have crafted the entire universe including heaven, earth and everything in between. He is called the architect of god and is responsible for creating their celestial abodes, palaces, and cities. He has been mentioned in various Hindu scriptures, including Mahabharata and Rigveda, where he hailed for his creative and architectural skills. Lord Vishwakarma is a highly revered deity, particularly among artisans, craftsmen and workers in various trades and industries.

Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

According to Hindu Calendar, Vishwakarma Puja is observed every year on the last day of the month and usually falls in September. There are four yogas on this day- Dwipushkar Yoga, Brahma Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga.

Vishwakarma Puja Date – September 17, 2023

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment – 01:43 PM, September 17

Brahma Yoga: Entire Day

Dwipushkar Yoga: 10.02 AM to 11.08 AM

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: From 05:28 AM to 10:02 AM

Amrit Siddhi Yoga: 05:28 AM to 10:02 AM

Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Rituals And Customs

On this day, people clean and decorate their homes, workplaces, factories, workshops and tools. It is considered an auspicious day to start new projects or to repair and maintain machinery and equipment.

Many artists and industrial workers perform a special Puja to seek the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma for goodwill and success in their profession.

Devotees offer traditional items such as sweets, fruits, flowers, and incense to Lord Vishwakarma.

Special prayers and mantras are dedicated with prasad cooked in homes and distributed among devotees as a blessing.

In some regions, it is customary to refrain from doing any mechanical work, especially during the morning hours when Puja is performed.

In many places, craftsmen and labourers gather to celebrate the festival together. They may organize cultural events and competitions related to their trades.

