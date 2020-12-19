Vivah Panchami, as per Maithili calendar, is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla paksha of Margashirsha month. It assumes significance as it is believed that Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were married on this day.

The day is observed as the Vivah Utsav of Sita and Rama in temples and sacred places associated with them especially in Ayodhya and Mithila region of India and in Janakpur (Nepal).

It has been said that Lord Rama visited Janakpur (in Nepal) for the Swayamvar of Goddess Sita, where he broke the bow (Dhanush) of Lord Shiva and get married to her.

To mark the festival, devotees of Rama and Mata perform special puja, observe a day-long fast and organise a marriage ceremony for the deities.

Panchami Tithi Begins: 02:22 PM (December 18, 2020)