Maha Shivratri LIVE from Kashi Vishwanath: which falls in the month of Phalgun has a special significance in Hindu mythology. This year Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on March 11. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on this special day. Maha Shivratri, the most significant festival for millions of Lord Shiva devotees, is being celebrated with grandeur at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. One of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the holiest of Shiva temples, Shri Kashi Vishwanath, is visited by many Shiva worshippers from India and across the globe for Shiva Darshan. The Shiva devotees who cannot visit Kashi in person can watch Maha Shivaratri Aarti Live online as the official website provides live streaming of Darshan from Varanasi. The Aarti which began at 3.00 am and will continue till 11.00 pm.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is situated on the banks of the holy river Ganga. It is one of the most famous temples in India. The sacred Jyotirlinga shrine is also known as the Golden temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The main deity is known by the name Vishwanatha or Vishweshwara meaning Ruler of the universe. During the occasion of Maha Shivratri, there is an atmosphere of fervor and joy in the city of Varanasi. On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, devotees observe fast and keep vigil all night. It marks the night when Lord Shiva performed the ‘Tandava’ or the dance of creation, preservation, and destruction.

On Maha Shivratri, the Shiva devotees observe fast and offer fruits, flowers, and bel leaves on Shiva Linga. They offer prayers, sing shlokas, chant mantras, with the sacred Om Namah Shivaya repeated with the pure heart. The festival marks the great spiritualism among the Shiva Bhakts who seek the greatest of god’s blessings. At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the festival will be celebrated with absolute devotion and purity.

Catch the Lord Shiva Aarti right from Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi via the live streaming options and join in the Maha Shivaratri 2017 celebrations.