Watch Maha Shivratri Puja LIVE: Maha Shivratri is one of the biggest and sacred festivals. It is celebrated with great fervor by Lord Shiva devotees. On this day, people visit temples to worship Lord Shiva, they offer milk, fruits, flowers, curd, bel leaves, on the shivalinga. Aarti and Darshan of Maha Shivratri are live-streamed from different temples of Shiva on the day of the festival. Maha Shivaratri, the most significant festival for millions of Lord Shiva devotees, is being celebrated with grandeur Baidyanatha Jyotirlinga temple, also known as Baba Baidyanath Dham. One of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the most sacred abodes of Shiva, is visited by many Shiva worshippers from India and across the globe for Shiva Darshan. The Shiva devotees who cannot visit Kashi in person can watch Maha Shivratri Aarti Live online as the official website provides live streaming of Darshan from Deoghar.

Baba Baidyanath dham is a temple complex consisting of the main temple of Baba Baidyanath, where the Jyotirlinga is installed, and 21 other temples. According to Hindu beliefs, the demon king Ravana worshipped Shiva at the current site of the temple to get the boons that he later used to wreak havoc in the world. Ravana offered his ten heads one after another to Shiva as a sacrifice. Pleased with this, Shiva descended to cure Ravana who was injured. As he acted as a doctor, he is referred to as Vaidhya ("doctor"). From this aspect of Shiva, the temple derives its name. Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, known as Kanvarias or "Bhole" to Hindu pilgrimage places of Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of Ganges River. Millions of participants gather sacred water from the Ganga and carry it across hundreds of miles to dispense as offerings in Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand.

You can watch the live stream here: Also Read - Sadhguru Explains Why we Shouldn't Sleep on Night of Maha Shivratri | VIDEO

Catch the life-changing Lord Shiva Aarti right from Baba Baidyanath Dham, Deogarh via the live streaming options and join in the Maha Shivratri celebrations.