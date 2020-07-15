We have come to the middle of the work week and despite everything that is going on around us, we are still here and still going strong. It might not be easy for some having to deal with things that are totally different from their usual, but we are all in this together and we can choose to make the best of it. And if you are looking for a way to stay positive, here are some quotes to help. Also Read - Feeling Down And Out? Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes by The Dalai Lama to Lighten Your Load

From learning how to stay happy to finding ways to stay happy, these quotes by well known personalities will hopefully help us and encourage us with whatever we are going through. Also Read - Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi to Help You Live Life to The Fullest

1. Learn to value yourself, which means: fight for your happiness. (Ayn Rand)

2. The true secret of happiness lies in the taking a genuine interest in all the details of daily life. (William Morris)

3. All happiness or unhappiness solely depends upon the quality of the object to which we are attached by love. (Baruch Spinoza)

4. Happiness consists more in conveniences of pleasure that occur everyday than in great pieces of good fortune that happen but seldom. (Benjamin Franklin)

5. To be without some of the things you want is an indispensable part of happiness. (Bertrand Russell)

6. To enjoy good health, to bring true happiness to one’s family, to bring peace to all, one must first discipline and control one’s own mind. If a man can control his mind he can find the way to Enlightenment, and all wisdom and virtue will naturally come to him. (Buddha)

7. Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness. It is far better to take things as they come along with patience and equanimity. (Carl Jung)

8. There is no happiness like that of being loved by your fellow creatures, and feeling that your presence is an addition to their comfort. (Charlotte Bronte)

9. Happiness is being content with what you have, living in freedom and liberty, having a good family life and good friends. (Divyanka Tripathi)

10. Give a man health and a course to steer, and he’ll never stop to trouble about whether he’s happy or not. (George Bernard Shaw)