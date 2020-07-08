We have touched the middle of the week already and in just a few days we will be having another weekend. With time sure flying by so fast, we bring to you some quotes and messages by well known people to inspire and motivate you. Also Read - Tuesday Motivation: Inspirational Quotes And Sayings That Will Keep You Focused Today

The quotes and saying are more about how to live a life that is positive and how to finish your work without a fuss.

1. People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing. That’s why we recommend it daily. (Zig Ziglar) Also Read - Thursday Motivation: Here Are Some Quotes That Are Dedicated to The Fourth Day of The Week

2. Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there. (Will Rogers)

3. Keep your head high, keep your chin up, and most importantly, keep smiling, because life’s a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about. (Marilyn Monroe)

4. Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile. (Connor Franta)

5. When one door of happiness closes, another opens, but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one that has been opened for us. (Helen Keller)

6. The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things. (Henry Ward Beecher)

7. Instead of wondering when your next vacation is, you ought to set up a life you don’t need to escape from. (Seth Godin)

8. Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude. (Thomas Jefferson)

9. To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe. (Anatole France)

10. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too. (Paulo Coelho)