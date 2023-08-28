Home

Festivals Events

What is Onam Sadhya 2023? A Grand Feast of 26 Dishes Serve on The Auspicious Day of Onam

What is Onam Sadhya 2023? A Grand Feast of 26 Dishes Serve on The Auspicious Day of Onam

Happy Onam 2023: Onam Sadhya is a traditional Onam feast that consists of 26 different types of delicacies prepared with over 60 ingredients.

What is Onam Sadhya 2023? A Grand Feast of 26 Dishes Serve on The Auspicious Day of Onam

The auspicious rice harvest of Kerala- Onam is celebrated in the month of Chingam, which falls between August and September, according to the Malayali calendar. The joyous occasion marks the return of the legendary, wise and generous King Mahabali, and it is celebrated by decorating homes, drawing rangolis, wearing new clothes, greeting your loved ones, and preparing a grand feast called the Onam Sadhya or Onasadhya. The traditional feast is an integral part of the Onam celebrations and every person celebrating either makes sandhya at their house or attends one. It is a spectacular multi-course vegetarian meal that features over 23-26 dishes on a banana leaf. It is not just associated with Onam but during other events in Kerala. You might be wondering what the food is. We have you covered here. Here’s a complete list of Sadhya and the dishes.

Trending Now

Dishes Served in a Traditional Onam Sadhya

Sadhya consists of 26 different types of mouth-watering curries, fried vegetables, sweet dishes and more, prepared with over 60 ingredients. The feast is eaten with the hand and served on a banana leaf laid on the floor. Read on to know the delectable dishes served in traditional Onam Sadhya.

Rice – It is the main element of the feast, commonly Kerala red rice is used in Sadhya also known as ‘Kerala matta’.

Sambhar – A mixed gravy of lentils and vegetables like tomato, bottle guard, and drumstick and more flavored with the sourness of tamarind and a twist of asafoetida.

Rasam- A spicy and flavourful watery dish made of tamarind, tomatoes, and spices like black pepper, asafoetida, coriander, chili pepper, etc.

Parippu- It is a thick lentil curry made of split yellow moong with a buttery tadka on top.

Avial – It is a thick stew of different vegetables seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.

Kaalan- It is a thick and sour mix of mushroom and cabbage tossed in yogurt and fresh coconut

Thoran – It is a dish of tossed vegetables like peas, cabbage, carrots and more with grated coconut.

Injipuli- It is a sweet pickle made of ginger, tamarind, green chillies, and jaggery, also called Puli-inji.

Kaaya Varuthathu- It is the most favourite and crispy element of the dish also called banana chips.

Banana – A raw banana is often served with the Sadhya feast to eat with the dessert

Manga Curry- Also called raw mango curry. It is a traditional curry where raw mango is mixed with coconut milk. Try this curry with rice dipped in coconut oil to give you onam feels!

Pachadi- This is a yogurt dish that is either made with pineapple or bitter gourd or with coconut

Upperi- Also known as banana chips are also served during sadhya

Palada Pradhaman- This is a sweet dish. It is made with milk, dry fruits and rice ada

Poovan Pazham- Poovan Pazham is a smaller version of bananas. It is enjoyed by mashing it together with Payasam. You can also add pappadam into the mix for that extra crunch.

Morru Kachiyatha- Morru Kachiyatha is made by boiling yogurt to perfection with black sesame seeds, shallots, ginger, and garlic.

Kichadi- Kichadi is another delicious dish from the Onam Sadhya. It is made using spicy yogurt and any vegetable like okra, cucumber, or even bitter gourd.

Pappadam- An Onam Sadhya is incomplete without the Pappadam. They are made from rice flour and are crispy in texture.

Upperi- Upperi or Banana Chips are one the most beloved dishes in Sadhya. A handful of Upperi is generally served in the traditional feast.

Naranga Curry- Naranga Curry is a sour lemon pickle that adds some zest to the grand meal.

Olan- Olan is made with white or ash gourd and red beans with a generous amount of coconut milk.

Parripu Curry: Parripu Curry is a preparation of plain moong dal topped with ghee, red chillies, and black sesame seeds.

Chenna Mezhkkupuratti: Chenna Mezhkkupuratti is prepared by cutting yams into thin slices. Then, it is boiled with spices and fried in coconut oil.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES