Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the great Muslim festival- Eid-al-Fitr. The word Eid means a festival or a feast. People often get confused between Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha. The two celebrations have different meanings behind them. It is celebrated with the same enthusiasm but commemorates different things and has two contrasting facets of Islam. In Islam, people follow the lunar calendar which is 11 days shorter than the solar calendar- followed by most people across the world.

What is Eid-al-Fitr?

It is the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan. Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as the festival of breaking the month-long fast at the end of Ramadan. People who practice Islam dedicate an entire month to seeking peace from Allah and thanking him for the blessings. The fasts, known as Roza, end with the celebrations on the crescent moon night that usually occurs on the 30th day of Ramzan.

According to the tradition, Muslims attend Eid prayers at the mosque and wear new clothes, greet friends and family, eat something sweet – a date and they recite a short prayer known as takbeer.

The main dish of this feast is sawaiyan which is widely enjoyed by everyone. On this occasion, adults give gifts to the children and every Muslim who is financially capable is supposed to pay Zakat (which is 2.5 per cent of the total savings of an individual whether in monetary form or any investments) to the needy and it is obligatory for every Muslim who can afford it.

What is Eid-al-Adha?

Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha, which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all over the world, falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. This festival is the second most important festival of Muslims as the day marks a sacrifice of cattle – goat, sheep, camel, buffalo in whatever number a person can afford. This day is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.