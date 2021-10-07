Navratri 2021: The 9-day-long festival of Navratri is here. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and fervour across India. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living and a spiritual guru in a video explained the significance of Navratri. 2017 video spotlights the importance and significance of the 9-day long festival. When asked about the significance of Navratri, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar explains, “Ratri word means that it gives you deep rest or relief from three thapas (types of fire) the physical, the subtle and the conscious.”Also Read - Navratri 2021 Start and End Date: Know Full Schedule Timings, Puja Muhurat of 9-Day Long Navratri Festival

The spiritual guru further adds, "Night provides rest and rejuvenation. During the night, you turn inwards through sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and rested in the morning. In the same way, Navratri or the 'nine nights' is that time of the year when you get the chance to experience deep rest. This deep rest brings freedom from all kinds of botherations, deep relaxation, and creativity."

He further elaborates, “Like a mother keeps a baby in the womb for nine months, during these nine days, a devotee through fasting, prayer, meditation gets back to its true source, which is love, joy and peace. While fasting detox the body, silence purifies the speech and brings rest to the chattering mind. Meditation, however, takes one deep into one’s own being.

Don’t overindulge in food, during these 9-days, don’t think about eating a whole plate, it half of what you used to it. Do not indulge in any other sensory activities, give deep rest to all the five senses. No touching, no movies, no listening to music all the time during these 9-days. Our mind is constantly bombarded with sounds and music. These are the days when you don’t bombard yourself with so much music.”

“During these nine nights, do not overeat, overwatch, over listen or do anything which stimulates your system. Calm down,” he concludes.