World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated every May 17. It’s the day to celebrate the power of telecommunication and its importance in building relationships across cultures around the world. The day was coined by the United Nations General Assembly. Before 2015, it was just regarded as the World Telecommunication Day, and later, the UN renamed it by adding ‘And Information Society Day’ ahead.

Importance of World Telecommunication And Information Society Day 2020:

The day is celebrated to highlight the use of communication and positive exchanges through technology. Now in a situation like COVID-19 pandemic, the use of information technology becomes even more important to stay updated on the news and getting to know about your loved ones in the absence of any physical connection with them.

The theme of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2020

UNESCO celebrates the day with a special theme every year. This year, as the world deals with a deadly virus and focuses on protecting and saving lives, UNESCO tried to highlight the importance of sustainable development. The theme this year is: Connect 2030: ICTs for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Why is World Telecommunication Day celebrated?

The day focuses on using advanced technology to fulfill the sustainable development goals in the next few years. There are five goals as listed in the wholesome approach to achieve sustainable development goals to aim for economic, environmental, and social sustainability. These five plans include growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, innovation, and partnership.

In 2019, the theme remained ‘Bridging the standardization gap’ that also aimed at bringing equality in achieving sustainable development with the use of od advanced technology.