When is Dhanteras 2023? Date, Time And Auspicious Items to Purchase on Dhanatrayodashi

Dhanteras will be observed on November 10 this year. The shubh muhurat for Dhanteras puja will be from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm.

The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated every year on the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik. It marks the beginning of Diwali. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Trayodashi or the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin or Kartika.

On the auspicious day, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped along with Lord Kubera. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Maa Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean during the Sagar Manthan or churning of the Milky Sea along with Lord Kubera, the God of wealth and hence the two are worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodash.

Dhanteras 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras will be observed on November 10 this year, followed by Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali (November 11), Deepawali or Diwali and Lakshmi Puja (November 12), Govardhan Puja (November 13), and Bhaiya Dooj (November 14)

The shubh muhurat for Dhanteras puja will be from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm this year and will last for almost 2 hours.

Duration: 1 hour 56 minutes

Yama Deepam on Friday, November 10, 2023

Pradosh Kaal: 5:30 pm to 8:08 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 12:35 pm on November 10, 2023

Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 1:57 pm on November 11, 2023

Why Do Hindus Purchase Gold, Sliver And Other Auspicious Items on This Day?

Hindus believe that Goddess Lakshmi, also known as the Goddess of money, visits the house with Lord Dhanvantari to provide money and increase income opportunities, business prospects and success. Gold and other precious metals are thought to be auspicious and bringers of good fortune and wealth. Apart from gold and silver, people buy copper, brass and silver utensils to fill water or food before entering the house. Lakshmi and Ganesh idols are also considered auspicious purchases.

