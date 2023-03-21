Home

Festivals Events

When Is Gudi Padwa 2023? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi of This Auspicious Hindu Festival

When Is Gudi Padwa 2023? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi of This Auspicious Hindu Festival

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated On March 22, and on that same day, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will celebrate Ugadi - Check shubh muhurat and puja timings!

When Is Gudi Padwa 2023? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi of This Auspicious Hindu Festival

When Is Gudi Padwa 2023? Hindu culture is renowned for having a wide range of traditions and celebrating a number of festivals all year long. People in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka often celebrate Ugadi, whilst those in Maharashtra and Goa typically celebrate Gudi Padwa. Hindu legend holds that Lord Brahma created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa. Days, weeks, months, and years are claimed to have been introduced by Brahma on this day. Another tradition holds that King Shalivahana’s victory is commemorated on the day that his subjects raised the Gudi, or flag, to the sky when they welcomed him back to Paithan.

GUDI PADWA 2023 DATE AND SHUBH MUHURAT

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22, this year. According to drikpanchang.com, the Pratipada tithi will end at 8:20 PM on the night of March 22 and the shubh muhurat for Gudi Padwa will start at 10:52 AM on the morning of March 21. Hence, the Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22 and Gudi Padwa will also be observed on March 22 in accordance with Udayatithi tradition.

You may like to read

GUDI PADWA 2023 PUJA VIDHI

Devotees take a customary oil bath on this day and then pray. According to drikpanchang.com, the scriptures recommend rites such as eating neem leaves and taking an oil bath. Instead of celebrating Gudi Padwa, North Indians begin the nine-day Chaitra Navratri Puja on the same day and eat neem with Mishri on the first day of Navratri, according to the scriptures.

Women in Maharashtra create lovely Gudis in their homes on the day of Gudi Padwa, and then they worship them. Gudi is said to protect us from all negative energy and draw fortune into our lives. Gudi flags are created from red or orange clothing and embellished with flowers for Gudi Padwa. A copper or silver vessel is balanced upside-down on this flag. It is said to represent wealth and the triumph of good over evil.

Happy Gudi Padwa to all our readers!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.