Vishwakarma or Vishwakarman is regarded as the God of ‘creation’ in Hindu mythology. It is believed that he is the ultimate creator, the divine architect of the universe and has created many palaces for Gods in all four yugas (aeons of Hindu mythology).

As it is believed, Vishwakarma was the creator of Ravana’s gold palace called Lanka. He also designed and created Lord Krishna’s gold city called Dwarka, which is now believed to have gone immersed in the sea. Another prominent creation is three worshipped figures of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath temple.

A day to worship the deity is observed on September 17, on the last day of Bengali Bhadra month every year and special pujas are performed at various parts of India and Nepal. Engineers, architects and craftsmen along with professionals are known to worship their tools to mark the day. It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma blesses those who respect and worship their tools and remain true to their work. Mechanics, Smiths. welders, industrial workers and craftsmen are known to give rest to their tools for the day and pray for their success. Even modern machinery and electronic set-ups at factories and industries are not operated for the day and workers gather at a common place to worship the deity.

This year, the main mahurat of the Vishwakarma pooja is believed to have fallen at 1:19 pm.