Why Do We Celebrate Christmas? Here’s The Real Story Of December 25th

Christmas History And Origin: As Christmas draws near, the entire world has been illuminated with holiday cheer. People are ready to welcome the new year with the right holiday spirit! But did you know this particular holiday did not originate until the fourth century? The standard response is that the first Christmas occurred on the day that Jesus Christ was born. It is true that Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ during Christmas, but prior to that, Christians observed Easter as their main holiday.

Roman and Pagan customs both have a place in the history of Christmas. Actually, the Romans celebrated two holidays in December:

The first was a two-week celebration called Saturnalia in honour of their agrarian god Saturn.

And for the second, they observed their sun god Mithra’s birth on December 25.

Both these events were raucous, drunken parties. The pagan cultures also lit bonfires and torches in December, which also happens to be the month with the darkest day of the year, in order to chase away the shadows. This tradition was also used by the Romans during their own celebrations. As Christianity grew throughout Europe, the Christian clergy battled paganism. They altered the old ceremony into a birthday celebration for Jesus because no one knew his exact birthdate.

Christmas is a very magnificent and lavish holiday. It is thought that God sent his son to guard against and stop humans from committing serious sins. On this day, folks go to church and adorn their Christmas trees.

