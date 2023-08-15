Home

Why Do We Fly Kites on Independence Day? Here’s The Story That You Probably Didn’t Know

Kite flying is one the most famous and fun traditions of Independence Day and here is why it serves a special purpose on the day of freedom.

The country is doused in the colours of patriotism as India is all set to celebrate 77 years of Independence from imperial rule on August 15. This day is marked by several celebratory events. One such event witnesses a sky full of shapes, sizes and colours. Yes, kite flying is one of the common traditions of how people celebrate Independence Day. People on rooftops flying kites is a common sight during this day and in several neighbourhoods. It is a day when, after PM Modi’s much awaited speech at Red Fort, people come out of their homes, set a table with food and beverages and engage in healthy and friendly kite flying competitions.

With colours of patriotism binding people together, kite flying is ascribed to multiple meanings. While it is all subjective in terms of representing freedom and happiness, there is a connection between why specifically people fly kits on this day.

WHY DO WE FLY KITES ON INDEPENDENCE DAY?

In 1927, when many people in India were protesting against Simon, the message “go back Simon” was raised all across. This message was aimed to reach as many people as possible. Indians in protest wrote this message on kites and flew them in the sky all over the country as a way of protest. This made the sky full of kites with the slogan, spreading the message widely. Kite flying became a sign of protest.

On Independence Day, flying kites is an important tradition that celebrates freedom. On August 15th, which is a national holiday, people all over India enjoy this festival with joy, sweets, and kites. Kite flying symbolises pure freedom, and the countless kites in the sky create a mesmerizing sight. It’s a way for Indians to show pride in their democratic and free country. Here are some reasons why you have to celebrate this kite flying festival.

Unity and Diversity:

Kite flying serves as a unique occasion that unites individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcending differences in age, gender, religion, and social status. The spectacle of vibrant kites adorning the sky symbolizes the harmony within a diverse nation like India. This activity exemplifies the idea that despite varying backgrounds, people can unite as a cohesive group, much like the unity displayed by India’s diverse population coming together.

Celebration of Freedom:

On Independence Day, when Indians fly kites, it’s like a symbol of celebration freddom from 200 years of colonialism. Like a kite soars high freely, it also embodies the feeling of being free. It’s like a proud picture that says, “We did it ourselves!”

Community Bonding:

Kite flying fosters stronger connections among people and helps them develop meaningful friendships. Both families and friends come together on rooftops and in open spaces to enjoy flying kites as a group. This shared activity not only strengthens their bonds but also leads to the creation of joyful and endearing memories. It provides a unique opportunity for togetherness and enjoyment, making it a special and cherished experience.

By continuing the tradition of kite flying, we pass down our heritage to the younger generation, helping them understand our cultural practices and values. This ensures that the unique aspects of India’s history remain vibrant and enduring for the years ahead.

In this context, the kite battles in the sky symbolize a reflection of India’s collaborative journey towards greater strength and progress.

