International Women's Day 2021: It's the day to celebrate the women, to honour the life she leads and to express the love that you feel they deserve. While celebrating women shouldn't be limited to just one day, a special celebration and a dedicated day to share that love – doesn't hurt anyone. If you are also thinking of interesting ways to wish Happy Women's Day to the one you sincerely respect and love, we have got you covered. Here's the list of a few WhatsApp forwards, messages, quotes and inspirational lines to give voice to what you exactly want to say. Check these out:

A charming woman doesn't follow the crowd; she is herself." –Loretta Young

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." – Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” – Mother Teresa, Activist

A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” –Coco Chanel

Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” –G.D. Anderson

“The best protection any woman can have is courage.” –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

“Where there is a woman, there is magic.” –Ntozake Shange

“Human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.” Hillary Clinton, American politician

After all those years as a woman hearing, ‘not thin enough, not pretty enough, not smart enough, not this enough, not that enough,’ almost overnight I woke up one morning and thought, ‘I am enough.’” –Anna Quindlen

“Women are incredible in groups together. Terrifying. Men have nothing on them.” –Michael Hutchence