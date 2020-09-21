World Alzheimer’s Day 2020: Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that is characterised by the degeneration of brain cells and their death, eventually. It is the most prevalent cause behind dementia, which causes a continuous decline in thinking, social skills, and behaviours. A combination of factors including lifestyle, genetic changes, environmental causes, etc. contributes to the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Though the exact cause behind the onset of this progressive disease is unknown, researchers believe that improper functioning of brain proteins disrupts the work of neurons causing a series of toxic events. This is what leads to the damage and ultimately death of neurons. Also Read - World Alzheimer's Day 2020: Here’s What You Need To Know About This Disease

Being old, having a family history of Alzheimer's disease, suffering from Down syndrome, having mild cognitive impairment, etc. increase your risk of developing Alzheimer's that can disrupt your ability to perform the daily task. Today, on the World Alzheimer's Day 2020, we tell you about some of the prominent early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's disease that can help in the timely diagnosis and treatment of the condition.

Increasing Memory Loss

Forgetting some of the basic things like somebody’s mobile number, address, or the place where you may have kept your house keys, is normal. If you are repeating statements, get lost in familiar places, forget conversations or important events, even fail to remember the names of your family members, you are most probably suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

A Problem in Thinking And Reasoning

If you feel difficulty in concentrating and reasoning, you are probably suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. For such patients, multitasking seems to be extremely difficult and they especially cannot manage finance. Dealing with numbers can be challenging for Alzheimer’s patients.

Difficulty in Making Judgements

If you are facing issues in making even small daily judgements like what to wear as per the weather, how to drive in an unexpected situation, or how to cook, you are probably dealing with Alzheimer’s.

Changes in Behaviour

Alzheimer’s causes certain brain changes that can affect your mood and behaviour. It can further cause problems like mood swings, changes in sleeping habits, delusions, social withdrawal, apathy, and even depression.