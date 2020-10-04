World Animal Day is observed on October 4 across the globe every year. Animal lovers from across the world show their compassion on the day for the animals who cannot speak for themselves by giving them a voice. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the well-being of animals and improve the stands of welfare for them across the world. Also Read - World Elephant Day 2020: An Urgent Need to Protect And Preserve Our 'Gentle & Giant' Friends

Animals play an important part in our life and environment. This day is celebrated to mark the importance of animal rights and the welfare of the animals. It is dedicated to not just house pets or domesticated animals but to all the animals out there including endangered species, wild animals. Several organisations, animal welfare groups, schools, charitable trusts, etc. celebrate World Animal Day with a lot of joy. Also Read - Compassionate Gesture: Mosque in Maharashtra Converted Into Covid-19 Facility, Oxygen Provided to Patients Free of Cost

This day is celebrated in different ways across the world without any restrictions of nationality, creed, religion, political beliefs. Also Read - Randeep Hooda on Pregnant Elephant's Killing in Kerala: Laws Exist on Paper, Hardly Implemented

On this day, here are 10 quotes on animals that will make you pause and think. Read on.

1. “Non-violence leads to the highest ethics, which is the goal of all evolution. Until we stop harming all other living beings, we are still savages.” -Thomas Edison

2. “Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life.” -James Cromwell

3. “The time will come when men such as I will look upon the murder of animals as they now look upon the murder of men.” – Leonardo Da Vinci

4. “Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day.” -John Grogan

5. “Love the animals: God has given them the rudiments of thought and joy untroubled.” -Fyodor Dostoyevsky

6. “Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent. To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring – it was peace.” -Milan Kundera

7. “Killing animals for sport, for pleasure, for adventure, and for hides and furs is a phenomenon which is at once disgusting and distressing. There is no justification in indulging in such acts of brutality.” -Dalai Lama

8. “Animals are reliable, many full of love, true in their affections, predictable in their actions, grateful and loyal. Difficult standards for people to live up to.” -Alfred A. Montapert

9. “As custodians of the planet, it is our responsibility to deal with all species with kindness, love and compassion. That these animals suffer through human cruelty is beyond understanding. Please help to stop this madness.” – Richard Gere

10. “When a man has pity on all living creatures then only is he noble.” -Buddha