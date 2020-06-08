Of all the diseases that affect people around the world, nothing can be more dreadful than suffering from a tumour. While the causes of a tumour is sometimes unknown, it does disrupt a person’s life and bring about a lot of pain. A tumour can be cancerous, non-cancerous or precancerous, and can grow on any part of the body. On June 8, which is marked as World Brain Tumour Day, we take a look at how the day came about. Also Read - World Brain Tumour Day 2020: Beware of These Early Signs of This Condition

A little bit about tumours, they are groups of abnormal cells that form lumps or growths and they can start in any of the trillions of cells in our bodies. A tumour has no purposeful function, and is characterised by a tendency of independent and unrestrained growth. A brain tumour comes about when when abnormal cells produce within any part of brain. Also Read - Surat Woman Suffering From End-Stage Brain Tumour Plants 30,000 Trees To Fight Air Pollution

History:

Since 2000, World Brain Tumour Day has been observed on June 8, and it was first highlighted by German Brain Tumour Association (Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V.). The non-profit organisation based in Leipzig designated the day to raise awareness and educate people about brain tumour, and also to pay tribute to brain tumour patients and their families. It was founded in 1998 and ever since more than 500 members from fourteen nations have been registered. It is supported by patients and their family members as well as health professionals and scientists with its key goal being to seek a cure for brain tumours. Also Read - Ahead of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Release, Mathematician Anand Kumar Reveals he Has Brain Tumour

Around the world, more than 500 new cases are diagnosed with brain tumour everyday, and the number with tumours that cause brain metastases is even higher than that, and is most common in children.