The minute we hear the word tumour, it sends a shiver down our spines, as we have some idea what all it brings along with it. There are two types of tumours namely, malignant and benign, and they can occur on any part of our bodies. A tumour shows no discrimination and can occur at any age with the exact cause at times unknown. On June 8, which is marked as World Brain Tumour Day, we take a look at the treatment available for this kind of tumour. Also Read - World Brain Tumour Day 2020: Common Myths And Misconceptions Surrounding Brain Tumour Debunked For You

Brain tumours can be of different kinds, with the most common type of primary brain tumour among adults being oligodendroglioma, meningioma, and astrocytoma. In children they are grade I or II astrocytoma, brain stem glioma, (or glioma) ependymoma, and medulloblastoma. The tumour usually develops when abnormal cells produce within any part of brain. Also Read - World Brain Tumour Day 2020: All You Need to Know About Importance of The Day

While the exact cause of brain tumour is not clear, family history and high dose X-rays do play a part in hiking the risk of developing one. The symptoms also vary, depending on the size, type and location of the tumour. Doctors diagnose brain tumours based on the medical history, physical examination and various other specialised tests of the brain and the nervous system.

Treatment:

Again, depending on the position, type and grade of the tumour and the patient’s general health, doctors might suggest a the patient to undergo surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, anti-seizure medication, steroids, or ventricular peritoneal shunt.

In India, the number of brain tumour cases is growing, and as per the National Health Portal, a study on childhood cancer shows that brain tumour is most common in girls. While there are some differences in states, it is prevalent in adults of both sexes.