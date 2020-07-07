It is a favourite among people of all ages and has been around for centuries as a drink, dessert and so much more. It is the most irresistible of food items that nobody can say no to and it also has some health benefits. The item we are talking about here is of course chocolate, the one treat that adds spice to life. So on July 7 as we celebrate World Chocolate Day, let’s take a look at the origins of this sinful indulgence. Also Read - Chocolate Paan Recipe: Follow The Simple Steps to Make Your Own Chocolate Paan at Home

There is no known information as to how World Chocolate Day came about, but it is found that chocolate has been in existence since 450 BC though not in the form that it is today. It first originated in Mesoamerica where fermented beverages were created out of the beans from inside the cacao pods. The Aztecs believed that cacao seeds were the gift of Quetzalcoatl, who, according to a legend, was cast away by the other gods for sharing chocolate with humans. Also Read - Chocolate Mousse Recipe: Here's How You Can Make Chocolate Mousse at Home

The word chocolate is of Spanish origins and it was derived from the classical Nahuatl word xocolātl. It was originally prepared as a drink and was believed to be an aphrodisiac that gave a drinker strength. The seeds once had so much value that they were used as a form of currency. Also Read - National Chocolate Pudding Day 2020: All About The Chocolate Pudding And How to Make it at Home

Cacao beans or seeds from the Theobroma cacao tree are used to make chocolate liquor, cocoa solids, cocoa butter and chocolate. The first time Europeans came to know about chocolate was when it was offered as a beverage to the Spanish at their meeting with Moctezuma in the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan in 1519.

After it was introduced in Europe in the sixteenth century, sugar was added to it and it started becoming popular among the ruling classes and the common people. But it was only in the 1800s that solid chocolate came to be made, before that it had been consumed in liquid form only.

Chocolate underwent a transformation from a primarily a drink to food after improvements were made to the machines used to extract it. From then on, different types of chocolate began to emerge in solid and liquid forms and which could be added to other food items to enhance the taste.

The chocolate has come a long way from being just a drink to the present state that it is in now, and it is still as enjoyable as before it underwent transformation.