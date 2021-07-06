World Chocolate Day 2021: For chocolate lovers, every day is a chocolate day. The world celebrates International Chocolate Day on July 7, the day is all about celebrating chocolates. Chocolates can make anyone’s day better and no one needs a reason to binge eat this sumptuous dessert. Chocolates are not just delicious but are packed with many health benefits too. World Chocolate Day celebrates delightful, healthy, and irreplaceable treats. Also Read - Binge Eating Potato Chips And Chocolates May Affect Your Kidneys

History of World Chocolate Day Also Read - Benefits of Chocolates: 5 Reasons Why You Should Nibble on Some Chocolates, Now!

According to legends, chocolate came into existence in 450 BC. It first originated in Mesoamerica where fermented beverages were created out of the beans from inside the cacao pods. The Aztecs believed that cacao seeds were the gift of Quetzalcoatl, who, according to a legend, was cast away by the other gods for sharing chocolate with humans. Also Read - Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Date, Significance, History, And How to Celebrate

The word ‘chocolate’ is of Spanish origins and was derived from the classical Nahuatl word xocolātl. It was originally prepared as a drink and was believed to be an aphrodisiac that gave a drinker strength. The seeds once had so much value that they were used as a form of currency. Interesting isn’t it?

Significance of World Chocolate Day

Chocolates were first brought to Europe in the 16th century and July 7, 1550, was the day when chocolates were brought to the continent.

Chocolate has come a long way from being just a drink to the present state that it is in now, and it is still as enjoyable as before it underwent a transformation.