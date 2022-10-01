From initially beginning as a vitalizing beverage, coffee has come a long way to not only become a utility item, but also an extension of our social culture. Whether you’re at home, in a café or anywhere else, sipping on your favorite cup of coffee has become our way of life. But, while many savors its aromatic taste, few know what it takes to brew perfect coffee.Also Read - Rage Coffee Review: Unique Taste of Caffeine That Almost Looks Like Liquid Caramel

Whether it’s about selecting the right beans, grinding them the right way or measuring the ratio, brewing coffee is no less than an art itself. Hence, this special beverage has its own day of celebration worldwide. October 1 marks the celebration of World Coffee Day. One of the most beloved beverages in the world, Coffee has different methods of preparation. But what better day, then to celebrate it by learning how to make a professional cup of coffee at home with just few easy steps. Also Read - Celebrate Your Love for Coffee and Cocktails with These Sumptuous and Easy-to-make Recipes

Bean to Cup process

Harvesting – ripe cherries are plucked from coffee tree through Picking/Strip Picking/ Mechanical;

Processing – Remove cherry skin & pulp through various processes dry/ Natural /Washed Process

Milling- Removal of Parchment

Polishing- Removal of remaining Silver Skin

Sorting- Removal of defective beans – Manual / Mechanical

Grading- First by size, then by density – Manual / Mechanical

Roasting- Applying heat to develop the characteristic taste & aroma of the beans

Blending- Combining several types of coffees to achieve balance of flavor & aroma

Packaging – Packaging in specially curated pouches to disperse CO2 and prevent moisture & air to come in contact with the beans Also Read - International Coffee Day: Here's a Look at The Health Benefits One Can Get From The Drink

Perfect Extraction

Espresso Extraction between 22.5 – 27.5 seconds with a firm dry biscuit is a perfect brew

Espresso & Cappuccino related techniques

Flushing: To release water from group head before inserting the Porta filter is called flushing;

Purging Off: To clean the steam wand before and after frothing is called purging off; Frothing: Insertion of hot air into cold milk is called frothing.

How to make Perfect Cup of Coffee at Home

There are many different method and types to brew your own cuppa: ​​​​

Pour-over is a method of brewing a small batch of coffee by gradually pouring hot water over fresh grounds. Coffee enthusiasts tend to prefer this method because it allows them to control the taste, texture, temperature and strength of the brew.​​​​

French Press: French press is a plunger used to brew coffee, no paper filter is used in a French press, therefore more of the oils inside the coffee beans make it into the brew. The oils are what gives the coffee its taste and are therefore part of what allows you to start to distinguish between one variety from another.​​​

Instant coffee : Is the most common and most usable coffee at home, made from coffee beans that is roasted to taste and then finely ground into an almost powder-like form. Next, they’re stripped of their water content through brewing, leaving behind an extract.

(With inputs from Technical & Quality team of Barista)